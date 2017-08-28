Students kick off new year at local colleges

JACKSON, Tenn. — “I’m not really sure what to expect,” said Danny Hollingsworth, a freshman at Jackson State Community College. “Just have an open mind and looking forward to getting started.”

Students at JSCC and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus started classes Monday. Some were a little nervous about the first day.

“I was so scared, like I was nervous, but it’s going good now,” Cheniya, a freshman at JSCC, said.

Others were excited to see what the year has in store.

“Just getting to meet a lot of new people and develop some study buddies, make some friends,” Kaylee Parker, a freshman at U of M Lambuth, said. “Get somebody to go along the career site with.”

And while the freshmen were a little hesitant about how Monday would go, the sophomores knew what to expect and were ready to start the year.

“I know more people around school and so I can make connections to class and have people to study with,” Brandon Maxwell, a sophomore at JSCC, said. “I know some of the professors now, and that’s a good connection to have here.”

“I’ll be more involved this year,” Dakota Jackson, a sophomore at U of M Lambuth, said. “When I got here my freshman year, I was kind of scared, a little nervous. Now I’ve gotten here, gotten to know everybody. I’ve seen a lot of people. I know most people on campus, so I think it’ll be a much better year.”

Both schools had staff set up to help students get to class Monday morning, and JSCC even had a coffee bar set up to make sure everyone was wide awake for their first class.