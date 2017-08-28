Wet Week Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. Monday

Showers and thunderstorms that brought flash flooding to parts of West Tennessee this morning have dissipated for now but there’s still a slight chance for scattered storms during the evening. We’re expecting each day this week to offer a similar potential for flash flooding with a stalled cold front allowing for more rain tomorrow. Ultimately, make sure you’re keeping updated with the latest forecast here. We’ll be adding new details every day!

TONIGHT

Skies will stay cloudy overnight, but with all the rain we had today plus light winds tonight, dense fog could form tonight and early Tuesday morning. Scattered showers are possible, but the chance for additional rainfall is lower after sunset. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Expect breaks of sunshine under mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Once again, showers and thunderstorms will be possible with the cold front still nearby, but the chance for rain is 30% on Tuesday. That chance will gradually increase as we approach the end of the workweek when the remnants of Harvey could bring even more rain. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

