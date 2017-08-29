Calm Before The Storm

Weather Update:

Most of West Tennessee will have a chance to dry out this morning. Clouds and fog have dispersed for now. So we’ll have a bit of sunshine for the first quarter of the day. Clouds should fill back in as Harvey’s moisture starts to pull north with time over the next couple days. Models are still in a bit of flux on position of the heaviest axis of rain, but it is clear at least for the time being that axis will be in West Tennessee somewhere, maybe towards the Mississippi River. Here is the latest VIPIRcast through Saturday which is a little further west than some of the other models.

VIPIR Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com