Decourtney Reed steals the show in week 2, named player of the week

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — After totaling three touchdowns against the North Side Indians, Haywood’s Decourtney Reed goes home with the player of the week honors for week 2. On the young season Reed has rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns. If he keeps going at this rate, he will easily rush for more than 1,200 yards, but he knows a large part of his success goes to the big men up front.

“Good blocking up front by my o-line, good calls by coach that made us successful in that game,” Reed said.

While Reed credits his offensive line and coaching, his head coach, Steve Hookfin, said it’s the group up front and Reed himself.

“I think it starts with the offensive line, they were able to create some holes, get on some guys and give him some space where he can do what he does best which is find open ground,” Hookfin said. “He’s compact, he’s strong, he’s got all the tools that it takes to be a very high caliber running back.”

On the field Reed leads by his play-making abilities, Hookfin said he’s not a very vocal guy but everyone knows they can just watch Reed and he’ll guide them right direction based of his work ethic on and off the field.

“Decourtney is not a verbal leader, he is a action leader and he leads by his actions,” Hookfin said. “How he goes about his daily business and it all starts in the classroom, how he is in the hallways, in class and pays attention. Just does what he’s supposed to do and we’re just ecstatic to have a him on our team and I’m glad we don’t have to tackle him.”

The best part about Reed, he’s only a junior so he’ll be paving the way for the future Tomcats for one more season.