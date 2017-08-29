Driver crashes into utility pole in West Jackson

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck Monday night knocked down power lines in West Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department. Police said utility crews were still working to repair the damage Tuesday morning.

Jackson police said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. Officers said a car hit a utility pole and knocked down several power lines. Investigators said the person went by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

No word on the driver’s condition.