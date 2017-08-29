Firefighters respond twice to barn blaze in Huntingdon

1/2 Photos courtesy of Huntingdon Fire & Rescue/Walter Smothers

2/2 Photos courtesy of Huntingdon Fire & Rescue/Walter Smothers



HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Firefighters responded Monday night to a barn fire that brought them back again Tuesday morning after reigniting.

Huntingdon Fire & Rescue responded at 6:44 p.m. Monday to the barn fire in the 11000 block of Lexington Street in Huntingdon, according to a release from Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

The owner was able to remove 10 horses from the barn before fire crews arrived, according to Fire Marshal Steve Price.

The fire was burning deep within the hay stored inside the barn. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The crews were assisted by members of County Station #4 and County Station #10. A total of 29 firemen worked until after 10 p.m. and consumed 60 bottles of air during the process of fighting the blaze, according to the release.

Members of the fire department used a tractor to pull hay from inside the barn so it could be extinguished.

Crews were dispatched again just after 5 a.m. Tuesday when the owner reported the hay had reignited.

The fire was again extinguished and the units were back in service within an hour, according to the release.

All hay was removed from the barn, and an early estimate is that losses will be over $10,000, according to the release. There is not yet word on how much the barn itself was damaged.