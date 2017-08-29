Heavy Rain from Harvey in the Forecast Later This Week

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Tuesday

Sunny skies from this morning have quickly turned partly to mostly cloudy, as the outer shield of Harvey’s cloud cover has moved into West Tennessee this afternoon. So far, we’re rain-free, but we won’t be that way for much longer. The second half of this week, specifically from Wednesday through Friday could produce more that twice the amount of rainfall that we’ve had for the entire month of August in 3 days. Harvey is forecast to move up the Mississippi River and push right through West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

Clouds will continue to increase as we go through the night, but with only a 20% chance for rain, most of West Tennessee will stay dry. The likeliest chance for rain extends to parts of West Tennessee south of I-40 where the first rain bands associated with Harvey will move in early Wednesday. Temperatures will only fall to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise.

Off-and-on heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely from Wednesday through Friday. We’re monitoring the risk for severe weather during those days as well as the potential for flash flooding. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast of how much rainfall we could see including potential severe weather threats, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

