Jackson Int’l Food and Arts Festival to hold art poetry contest

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson International Food and Art Festival will have an art poetry contest for the very first time this year!

Kindergartners through 5th graders, middle school and high school students can participate. There will be prizes for the 1st through 3rd place winners. Entries must be in by September 8th and poems must be 35 lines.

“The beauty of sharing their cultural heritage to other people promotes understanding, peace and unity,” said Dr. Sandra Dee, co-chair of the festival.

The festival will begin on September 30.