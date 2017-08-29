Jackson police seek to ID man in TV thefts from Wal-Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for help to identify a person of interest in recent thefts of two TVs from Wal-Mart on South Highland Avenue.

On Aug. 15, the man left the store just after 3 p.m. with a TV in a shopping cart without paying, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Later the same day, police say a man matching the same description left the store around 6 p.m. without paying for a TV he had in a shopping cart, according to the release.

On both occasions, the man was seen driving away in a silver Kia SUV.

Police describe the person of interest as a white man with a slim build and short, dark hair wearing a blue t-shirt and camouflage shorts. During the second incident, the man was wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477) or text CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.