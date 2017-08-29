Joyce Ann Drury Bowen

Joyce Ann Drury Bowen, 80, died Sunday, August 27, 2017. She was proceeded in death by husband, Billy S. Bowen. She is survived by two sons, Michael Stanley Plumlee and wife Tina, David Scott Plumlee and wife Carol and one daughter, Vicki Lynne Diffee. Joyce had beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce retired from Bendix Corporation as a Customer Service Representative. She was an active member of Big Springs United Methodist Church in Pinson, Tennessee, the Chester County Spicy Red Hatters, and was a volunteer at the Gleaners Thrift Store and Food Pantry. Joyce was an avid golfer until ill health forced her to stop playing. Joyce loved her God, family, friends, and pets.

Visitation will be held 1 – 3 pm on Wednesday, August 30 at Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 West University Parkway, Jackson, Tennessee, followed by a memorial service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com