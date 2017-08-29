Kenneth Leathers

Kenneth Leathers, 89, died Sunday evening August 27, 2017 at Northbrooke Healthcare.

He was born in Toone, TN, June 12, 1928 the son of the late George and Anna Bell Essary Leathers. He graduated from Mercer High School. Kenneth was an electrical contractor working with Townsend Hardware Company, then managed Stuart C. Irby Company. After retiring from Stuart C. Irby, he worked with Smith Electric Company. He spent many years in the National Guard. He was a Trustee at Union University for 12 years. He served as chairman of the building committee of the girls dorm under the direction of President Robert Craig. His real true love was his church. West Jackson Baptist Church was a passion and a calling. He served in almost every capacity of the church including Chairman of the Deacons, Pastors Search Committee, and was Awarded a Life Deacon several years ago.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Dorothy Sullivan Leathers of Jackson, TN, one son Kenny Leathers, and wife Melissa of Mason, OH, two daughters, Judy Arrington and husband Bob, of Jackson, TN, Janet Leathers of Jackson, TN, three grandchildren, Will, Kate and Scott Leathers.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 2:00PM at West Jackson Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Hale, Rev. Lonnie Sanders and Rev. Andy Neely officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00PM until service time at 2:00PM. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be directed to West Jackson Baptist Church, 580 Oli Well RD, Jackson, TN 38305 Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111. www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.