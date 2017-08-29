Lifeline Blood Services to help with blood supply for hurricane victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is among the blood donation centers across the country who have committed to help supply blood for patients in need after Hurricane Harvey has impacted the nation’s blood supply.

The American Association of Blood Banks has asked for blood centers to send any extra blood products to Texas after meeting their own local needs, according to a release from Lifeline Public Relations Coordinator Cherie Parker.

Eligible blood donors are encouraged to donate when the Lifeline Bloodmobile visits locations in West Tennessee and at the Lifeline location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson, according to the release.

The Lifeline location is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

You can find upcoming bloodmobile locations at www.lifelinebloodserv.org.