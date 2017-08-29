Local Salvation Army branch aiding with disaster relief from Hurricane Harvey

JACKSON, Tenn.-Local disaster relief agencies are getting involved to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Salvation Army currently has 48 feeding units across the U.S. in areas impacted by Harvey, with 6 from the Kentucky and Tennessee area along with 15 personnel sent to help out. Volunteers are projecting to serve 250,000 meals each day.

Representatives with the Salvation Army say they are in real need of monetary donations. Right now, it would be difficult to store individual supplies.

“In such a time of disaster when people are completely displaced from their homes and are experiencing such loss, we believe it’s important to be there, to let them know, the people in the community is there to support them and that there is help and that their not alone,” said Lt. Cheryl Moynihan with the Salvation Army.

If you would like to make a donation to Hurricane Harvey victims, you can drop it off to the local Jackson branch. Be sure to write “Hurricane Harvey” in the check memo.