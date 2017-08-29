Local Salvation Army units deploy for hurricane response

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is deploying six units from Tennessee and Kentucky along with 15 personnel to operate them to help with the relief effort for Hurricane Harvey.

The nonprofit is projecting a capacity of 250,000 meals each day, according to a release.

The Salvation Army has 48 canteens, or mobile feeding units, in place and feeding in the impacted area. Salvation Army shelters throughout the region are at capacity, according to the release.

Canteens and personnel are serving more than 3,000 meals/drinks per day in the region and also are feeding first responders and rescued survivors, according to the release.

Additional units are being mobilized from Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Additional staff are being mustered from Tennessee and Kentucky to provide reinforcements.

For more information about the Salvation Army including how to donate, visit www.helpsalvationarmy.org.