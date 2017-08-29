McNairy Co. woman enters plea in statutory rape case

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy is facing jail time after entering a guilty plea.

Amber Hawkins entered a guilty plea to statutory rape before a McNairy County judge.

Hawkins was originally charged with aggravated statutory rape but entered the plea to a lesser charge Aug. 21 as part of a plea agreement.

Hawkins was sentenced to 1 year at 30 percent and then will be placed on state probation.

She must also register for a minimum of 10 years on the sex offender registry.