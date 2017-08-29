Mugshots : Madison County : 8/28/17 – 8/29/17 August 29, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Kashell Allison Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Audrey Cole Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Braxton Watkins Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Cecil Arnold Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Fredric Cole Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10John Jordan Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Leslie Davis DUI, reckless endangerment, open container law, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Sarah Moore Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Skylar Etheridge Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Timothy Carter DUI, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/29/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore