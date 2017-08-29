Mugshots : Madison County : 8/28/17 – 8/29/17

1/10 Kashell Allison Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/10 Audrey Cole Simple domestic assault

3/10 Braxton Watkins Simple domestic assault

4/10 Cecil Arnold Shoplifting



5/10 Fredric Cole Simple domestic assault

6/10 John Jordan Violation of probation

7/10 Leslie Davis DUI, reckless endangerment, open container law, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations

8/10 Sarah Moore Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/10 Skylar Etheridge Violation of probation

10/10 Timothy Carter DUI, schedule VI drug violations





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/29/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.