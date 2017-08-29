Special Projects Producer/Reporter — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV, Eyewitness News is looking for a Special Projects Producer/Reporter who can execute all aspects of the broadcast and digital storytelling process.

The right candidate will be expected to come up with original content daily for broadcasts and digital platforms. Must be comfortable juggling multiple projects at once and managing various projects. Needs to be connected to the community, act as a Reporter when needed and a strong planner.

This role will also fill in and help on web/social media and Assignment Desk as needed. Qualified candidates must have at least 2 years writing experience, be a creative self-starter and have working knowledge of the dynamics that make West Tennessee unique.

Responsibilities:

Develop original ideas for investigative, consumer, health and other promotable stories

Must have ability to research, write and prepare stories for on-air and digital

Back up Assignment Desk as needed

Ability to work in a team environment

Discretion, exhibit good judgement and composure, especially under pressure

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record

Ability to work flexible hours

Qualifications:

Must have a solid knowledge of working newsroom

Prior reporting experience is a must.

Excellent writing and research skills

Must be creative and well organized with good interaction skills

Knowledge of leaders and key decision makers in West Tennessee

Ability to work in fast-paced environment with changing priorities and deadlines

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com