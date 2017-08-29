Special Projects Producer/Reporter — WBBJ-TV
WBBJ-TV, Eyewitness News is looking for a Special Projects Producer/Reporter who can execute all aspects of the broadcast and digital storytelling process.
The right candidate will be expected to come up with original content daily for broadcasts and digital platforms. Must be comfortable juggling multiple projects at once and managing various projects. Needs to be connected to the community, act as a Reporter when needed and a strong planner.
This role will also fill in and help on web/social media and Assignment Desk as needed. Qualified candidates must have at least 2 years writing experience, be a creative self-starter and have working knowledge of the dynamics that make West Tennessee unique.
Responsibilities:
Develop original ideas for investigative, consumer, health and other promotable stories
Must have ability to research, write and prepare stories for on-air and digital
Back up Assignment Desk as needed
Ability to work in a team environment
Discretion, exhibit good judgement and composure, especially under pressure
Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record
Ability to work flexible hours
Qualifications:
Must have a solid knowledge of working newsroom
Prior reporting experience is a must.
Excellent writing and research skills
Must be creative and well organized with good interaction skills
Knowledge of leaders and key decision makers in West Tennessee
Ability to work in fast-paced environment with changing priorities and deadlines
Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:
Stan Sanders
News Director
WBBJ-TV
346 Muse Street
Jackson, TN 38301
ssanders@wbbjtv.com