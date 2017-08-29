Traveling Vietnam veteran memorial coming to Paris

PARIS, Tenn. — The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce will bring “The Moving Wall,” a Vietnam veterans memorial, to Paris this Labor Day Weekend.

For Vietnam veterans like Lt. Col. Larry Smith, this is something he calls a time for reflection.

“Those combat veterans that are on there, they mean so much to me, and that’s one of the reasons that I re-enlisted into the Tennessee State Guard sort of late in life,” said Smith, who was one of the many people that helped bring the wall to Paris.

The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial that has traveled to many places across the country including Camden and Lexington. Eleven names featured on the wall are native to Henry County.

Local veterans organizations, National Guard Members and community members served as volunteers to help bring the wall. A number of Martin veterans are expected to help to escort the memorial during its trip.

The Chamber of Commerce said one of the many reasons they’re bringing the moving wall here is so it can give people an opportunity to pay respects for those who have never seen the wall in Washington, D.C.

“It’s really an emotional time,” Smith said. “You see veterans come by this wall and actually break down.”

The Moving Wall will be on display at Eiffel Tower Park, available 24 hours a day from 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, until 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

There is an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. Aug. 31 and a closing ceremony at noon Sept. 4. The exhibit and ceremonies are open to the public.