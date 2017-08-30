1 charged, another wanted in Gibson Co. stolen property case

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman faces theft charges and a man is on the run after deputies recover stolen property at a Dyer home.

Deputies went to a home Sunday on Baseline Road after receiving a tip about stolen property possibly being there, according to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

After arriving at the home, deputies saw a woman, later identified as Sabrina Johnson, in the carport painting a four-wheeler.

While deputies were speaking with Johnson, a man later identified as Michael Melder ran from the home and fled the scene, according to the release.

Deputies reportedly found thousands of dollars worth of stolen property at the home including two four-wheelers, weed eaters, chain saws, air compressors, a boat motor, trolling motors, various tools and other items.

Most of the items were stolen from the Dyer and Yorkville areas from multiple residences, according to the release.

Johnson was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft and vandalism. She was booked into the Gibson County Correctional Department and released on $5,000 bond.

Melder remains on the run, and there are active warrants for his arrest. He is described as a white male, 33 years old, five feet nine inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with blond/strawberry hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say he may be in the Dyer County area.

Anyone with information about Melder’s whereabouts is urged to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

Some property has been returned to owners in Gibson and Dyer counties. If you believe some of the items may be yours, contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and arrange to view the remaining property.