BREAKING: 2 more suspects charged in Hardeman Co. double homicide

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman now face charges in the October 2016 shooting deaths of a father and his 13-year-old son in Toone.

A total of five suspects are now charged in the Oct. 21, 2016, deaths of Joe “Joe Duke” Robertson, 38, and his 13-year-old son Javarrie “Joe Joe” Robertson. The two were found shot to death in their home.

Marquenton Williams, 28, was arrested Monday in Tippah County, Miss., and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Erica Beard, 42, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, according to the release.

Previously charged in the case are Andrian Bullock, Damein Hamer and Jeremy Hamer. They are awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.

Williams is being held without bond pending his arraignment. He is Due back in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 19.

Beard is being held in lieu of $1 million bond. She is due back in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 12.