Firehouse Subs donates water to Jackson Fire Department

JACKSON, Tenn. — Firehouse Subs in north Jackson donated 1,136 bottles of water Wednesday to the Jackson Fire Department. It is part of the restaurant’s H2O for Heroes program.

Customers bring in a case of water on a designated day and get a free sub.

The fire department said the water will be distributed at fire houses throughout the city.

“When our guys are well hydrated during training, during actual fire emergencies, it makes the event go as smooth as possible,” Jackson Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Rico Bryson said.

“We believe very strongly in helping the people who help us in the times of need,” Firehouse Subs representative Jim Maxwell said.

Maxwell said their restaurants across the country have already raised more than 32,000 cases of water this year.