Flash Flood Watch Goes into Effect Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday. 2″-6″ of rain are forecast for most of West Tennessee but with isolated totals of 6″-10″ possible in localized areas. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall from noon on Thursday to midnight Thursday night (12 a.m. Friday).

TONIGHT

Bands of heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Harvey are already sweeping across West Tennessee this afternoon. This is just the beginning of the heavy rain as more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the area overnight. As little as a trace to as much as 3 inches of rain could fall between now and noon on Thursday. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s under cloudy skies with breezy winds from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be when we feel the greatest impacts from what will then be Tropical Depression Harvey. Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing throughout the day (we have a 100% chance for rain) with the heaviest rain falling from 12 p.m. Thursday to 12 a.m. Friday. During that time, we’re monitoring the potential for flash flooding and a slight risk for severe weather. A few thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

Stay tuned in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast with updated forecast rainfall amounts and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

