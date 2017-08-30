Local Salvation Army member reports from Houston

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City is represented lending a helping hand in Houston.

The Jackson chapter of the Salvation Army is currently in Houston helping victims. They are helping in the rescue efforts and also distributing food on one of 53 mobile feeding stations.

Lt. David Moynihan says he will be there for 14 days but the work of the Salvation Army will continue. We talked to him via phone and asked him what the mood was in Houston.

“The people are very grateful,” Lt. Moynihan said. “We’re just bringing hope. There’s a lot of discouragement and despair, and we are really seeing the impact of different communities around the South coming together serving.”

Moynihan says there are currently over 36 operating shelters in Houston helping those in need.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will stay in touch with them throughout their trip.