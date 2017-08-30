Local woman organizes drive to help storm ravaged victims in Houston

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local woman started a local event called “Jackson Headed to Houston”, Wednesday.

She helped gather items to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Andrea Moore and others gathered outside of the “In His Image Cuts” barber shop from 2 until 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, collecting water and other items to send to the people that are in need. Moore said that any ordinary person can help out for a good cause.

“I’m just an everyday citizen and I see the turmoil that they are going through and I know I can’t reach them right now that I just want to start something to send water, toothbrush, toothpaste anything that we can to support them in any way,” said Moore.

