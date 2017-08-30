Madison County preps for possible storms, floods

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — After Monday’s flooding and what’s left of tropical storm Harvey possibly heading toward West Tennessee, county emergency crews are making sure they are ready to help.

Madison County trucks are gassed up and rescue boats are ready to roll, just in case storms strike West Tennessee.

“Double checking all of our equipment and trying to be prepared,” Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said. “In the fire service, emergency service, we prepare for the worst, hope for the best on a daily basis.”

Monday’s flash flooding forced emergency crews to make a water rescue in Three Way.

The National Weather Service has already issued a flood warning until Saturday afternoon. Six to eight inches of rain is expected in some areas, so the Madison County special operations trucks are restocked and ready to respond.

“Extra ropes, extra life jackets, pipe poles, different things we could use for rescues,” Chief Turner said.

Turner says to stay home if you can and get to higher ground if water starts to rise. If you must drive, don’t take chances when there’s water on the road.

“We always preach like everyone else — “turn around, don’t drown,'” Chief Turner said. “If the conditions do deteriorate and we get the rain expected, we have flood waters and stuff. If there’s any way to stay home, stay off the roadways. That helps keep you out of danger.”

The fire chief encourages West Tennesseans to prepare in advance for the possibility of severe weather. You can stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for weather updates.