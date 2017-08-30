Mugshots : Madison County : 8/29/17 – 8/30/17

Jason Oneal Failure to appear

Angel Baker Simple domestic assault

Edney Lacey Aggravated assault, vandalism

Ashley Jadon DUI, schedule VI drug violations



Charlie Davis Failure to appear

Derek Steed Failure to comply

Devonn Grant Failure to appear

Jasmine Clifton Failure to appear



Jerrica Gray Driving on revoked/suspended license

Lawrence Woodruff Aggravated assault

Moriah Quinn Fugitive-Hold for other agency

Temica Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license



Tracy Quinn Fugitive-Hold for other agency

William Headtke DUI





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/30/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.