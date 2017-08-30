Mugshots : Madison County : 8/29/17 – 8/30/17 August 30, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Jason Oneal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Angel Baker Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Edney Lacey Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Ashley Jadon DUI, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Charlie Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Derek Steed Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Devonn Grant Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jasmine Clifton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Jerrica Gray Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Lawrence Woodruff Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Moriah Quinn Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Temica Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Tracy Quinn Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14William Headtke DUI Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/30/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore