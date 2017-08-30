Murfreesboro Police Department shuts down motorcycle program

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A second crash involving motorcycle officers in Murfreesboro has prompted the police department to shut down the program pending further investigation.

The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro reports two officers were injured Tuesday. Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr said in an email that the incident was “a minor injury crash.”

Another officer is still recovering from injuries suffered in a serious crash last month.

Police spokesman Kyle Evans said the department responds to more than 5,000 vehicle crashes annually.

Motorcycle units often handle those cases. Durr said officers assigned to the unit will work in police-issued cars until the program is evaluated.