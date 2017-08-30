Peabody takes home the team of the week honors for week 2

TRENTON, Tenn. — During week two of the high school football season, the marquee match up was between the Milan Bulldogs and the Peabody Golden Tide. Only a handful of people expected the Golden Tide to compete after losing the previous season to Milan, 56-12. But with the support of one another, Peabody was able to take down the Bulldogs in overtime, 27-21. That was a huge win for the team, but their work continues only two games into the season the Tide have a long way to go before they can start celebrating. Head coach Shane Jacobs said the focus now needs to be getting better every day they step on the practice field.

“We have to keep getting better you know there’s a lot of things that we did wrong Friday night that we have to get better on and continue to improve,” Jacobs said. “You know we have to get past that, move on, big game this Friday with Union City.”

With a win like that early in the season, you can sometimes learn a few new things about your team, but what happened last Friday came as no surprise to coach Jacobs.

“You know I don’t know that we learned anything about our guys, I know that we had a gritty tough bunch, I knew they were going to play hard, very proud of the effort and how physical we were,” Jacobs said. “I was proud the way we tackled, we know those were keys coming in so I wouldn’t say I learned anything, just sort of affirmed what I thought about these guys. I think a lot of them and very proud of the way they played.”

Now the Golden Tide will have to regroup and lock back in as they get ready to take on a tough Union City team win week 3.