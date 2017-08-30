Scattereed Showers And Storms Increase This Afternoon

Weather Update:

Its been a quiet morning so far for West Tennessee. However clouds have continued to increase gradually as expected. At the surface we’re watching tropical moisture surge north towards West Tennessee. I expect a wave of showers and storms to form along this increasing areas of shear and instability. This will be the first of several waves of storms that come through the area. A Flash Flood WATCH will go into effect at 7:00 PM CDT for much of West Tennessee. That will go until 7:00 PM Friday. In addition to the heavy rain and flooding threat, we’re closely keeping and eye on the area in south Mississippi. It will move north overnight and be in place across West Tennessee by tomorrow morning. There are multiple indications and parameters coming together that suggest there could be an elevated severe weather risk in additional to the Flash Flood risk in the form of isolated tornadoes. Ill have an update coming up on ABC 7 11:30 on Midday.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

