TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn.-TBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ripley, in Lauderdale County, Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., the TBI said Ripley police followed a vehicle in connection to a separate shooting at Jefferson and Nesbit Streets.

The car stopped and three people came out of the vehicle with guns.

Investigators said one Ripley police officer fired his handgun, striking and injuring one person. That person was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The other two people as well as other officers on the scene were not injured.

TBI agents are still gathering evidence and information in connection to the officer’s actions.