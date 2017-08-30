Week 2: Top 5 plays

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from week two are as followed:

#5: Crockett County’s Jordan Branch runs through two USJ defenders for the score, the Cavaliers defeated USJ 41-7.

#4: TCA’s Matt Spurgeon connects with Samuel Jennings for the touchdown pass, TCA takes down Fayette Academy 56-12.

#3: Riverside’s Stone Frost heaves one up to Daryl Mcelrath who levitates in the air for the touchdown grab, but Lexington would win 21-14.

#2: Brighton’s Lance West takes the kickoff, fumbles it and has it bounce right back to him as he’s able to go all the way for the touchdown. But Dyersburg came from behind to win, 37-26.

#1: McNairy Central’s Trevon Campbell picks off a pass in the end zone and returns it 109 yards for the score. The Bobcats defeated Tishomingo County, 44-14.