West TN law enforcement agencies to receive state grants to promote highway safety

DYERSBURG, Tenn.- The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office are giving $2 million to law enforcement agencies in West Tennessee.

The federal grant supports local highway safety initiatives. 400 grants will be distributed state wide.

Grant funding provides essential highway safety training and equipment for law enforcement agencies. It was announced that Dyersburg will receive $20,000.

“This lets them directly address an area that we know is killing people and that’s traffic safety it just relieves them if you will they don’t have to answer calls while they’re doing this type of enforcement,” said David Purkey, commissioner of Safety and Homeland Security.

The money will be separated between different agencies throughout West Tennessee.