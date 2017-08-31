Weather Update:

We remain in a bit of a lull between feeder bands this morning. Tropical Depression Harvey will slowly make its way into West Tennessee later this afternoon. Models are still struggling with the placement of the heaviest rain axis. At this point, I’d suggest being on guard area wide as it become more clear where the heaviest rain looks to form in the real world rather than the models. Most of the rain at this time is till west of the Mississippi River, but again that will shift east this afternoon. In addition to the heavy rain, winds will also pick up at 15- 20 mph at times. Gusts could be as high as 40 – 45 mph. A wind advisory has been issued for this reason through tomorrow evening. I’ll have another weather update coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM on ABC 7

