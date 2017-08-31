EMA directors prep for after effects of Harvey

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With after effects of Hurricane Harvey pushing in over West Tennessee, emergency management directors across our area are preparing for the worst.

Jackson-Madison County EMA Director Marty Clements is keeping a close eye on the weather all night.

“Localized, we’re talking about 10 inches. So wherever that area is, it’s going to be bad,” Clements said.

Clements says all generators are checked and emergency vehicles are filled up with gas and ready to go.

“All other agencies are doing that too, the fire department the police department, we are all in communication,” he said.

But Clements says West Tennessee residents need to be prepared too.

If you live in a lower area, he says to put valuables in waterproof containers, and if you can, move to higher ground for a day or two.

Clements says you also need to be extremely careful around bridges when it floods because rivers can contain harmful debris.

“If you can’t see the road or if there’s a barricade up, don’t drive through it — turn around,” he said. “With all the chemicals and bacteria and other stuff that’s in there, it’s not good, clean water.”

But officials say the most important thing is to stay aware. If you don’t have to be outside, the best thing to do is to stay at home.

“Wait until a better time, make plans and go ahead and get your supplies ready, get things around your house safer,” he said.

