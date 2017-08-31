Governor candidate visits Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A candidate in the running to be the next leader of the Volunteer State paid a visit Thursday to the Hub City.

Democratic candidate Karl Dean held a meet-and-greet at the Baker’s Rack Thursday morning in downtown Jackson.

The former Nashville mayor talked to residents about what he sees for the state of Tennessee if elected and also heard issues from the people.

“People are very interested in public education, people are very interested in jobs, and they are very interested in health care,” Dean said. “If I had to pick one issue you hear about the most, it would be health care.”

Dean was the mayor of Nashville for eight years. He says public education and health care will be his main focuses if he is elected governor.