Harvey Hits West Tennessee with Heavy Rain Tonight

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. Thursday

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee through 7 a.m. Friday. 2″-5″ of rain are forecast for most of West Tennessee but with isolated totals of 5″-8″ possible in localized areas. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall during the day on today past midnight tonight.

A Tornado Watch lasts until 8 p.m. for parts of West Tennessee along and south of I-40. A few tornadoes are possible today but most of the activity will be brief and most of the tornadoes should be weak if they occur in our area.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from now through 1 a.m. Friday for all of West Tennessee. Wind gusts may be able to reach 45 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will be on going in West Tennessee tonight. There’s still a potential for rain to be heavy at times resulting in flash flooding across parts of the area. Winds will be strong at times gusting up to 45 miles per hour. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Rain will begin to taper off tomorrow but we’re going to still be dealing with rain in some spots through Friday morning. The winds will continue to be strong through Friday evening.

