Heavy rainfall hits Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn –The affects of tropical depression Harvey continued Thursday night. The storm is much weaker now, but it brought heavy rainfall causing flash flood and earlier prompted tornado warnings in several counties in our area.

Heavy rainfall sweept across Hardeman county.

“Main thing is when it’s raining like this is the rising waters keep your vehicles out of it,” Hickory Valley Fire Chief, Mike Vaughn said.

Vaughn said many people in rural areas have trouble getting warnings when the weather conditions are severe.

“Not everybody can be in an area where you can be safe, but just pay attention to your surroundings,” Chief Vaughn said.

Fire officials said if you have to drive it’s important to move slow and steady.

“It’s hard to see with the rain and the great conditions and the foggy conditions visibility is real low,” Vaughn said.

At one point, Hardeman County was under under tornado and flash flood warnings on Thursday.

Some residents say they are prepared for anything. “I have a nice storage place in the home if anything happen I think we’ll be safe,” Community Member, Harold Traylor said.

Residents say Mecklinburg Drive is one of the areas that gets the most flooding. Sheriff John Doolen confirmed at least seven roads were closed due to flash floods, one of many is Naylor road in Toone where tree branches were knocked down and puddles of water covered the streets.

“Kind of nasty a little bit the roads kind of washed out but other than that people just have to be careful and drive safe and don’t take any risks,” Traylor said.

Hardeman County will be under a flash flood warning until 11:15 p.m., Wednesday.