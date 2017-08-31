Mugshots : Madison County : 8/30/17 – 8/31/17

1/15 Jacquel Franklin Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/15 Adam Butler Violation of community corrections

3/15 Adam Young Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card

4/15 Destyon Brown Schedule VI drug violations



5/15 Donte Green Delivery, sale or possession of jimsonweed

6/15 Douglass Miller Aggravated criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations

7/15 Dusty Caraway Failure to comply

8/15 George Southerland Violation of probation



9/15 Jameie Trull Violation of community corrections

10/15 Orlando Waller Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/15 Robert Harrison Schedule VI drug violations

12/15 Shanita Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/15 Terrence March Violation of parole

14/15 Timothy Mayfield Failure to appear

15/15 Vontavius Johnson Simple domestic assault































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/30/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/31/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.