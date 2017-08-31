Mugshots : Madison County : 8/30/17 – 8/31/17 August 31, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Jacquel Franklin Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Adam Butler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Adam Young Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Destyon Brown Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Donte Green Delivery, sale or possession of jimsonweed Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Douglass Miller Aggravated criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Dusty Caraway Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15George Southerland Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jameie Trull Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Orlando Waller Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Robert Harrison Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Shanita Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Terrence March Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Timothy Mayfield Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Vontavius Johnson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/30/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/31/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore