THP: Car and semi collide on Interstate 40, no injuries

JACKSON, Tenn.-A driver of a car hit a semi truck on a major highway early Thursday night.

Troopers said a driver was entering the westbound ramp of Interstate 40 when they lost control in front of a semi truck, causing the car and semi truck to collide.

The semi truck had a load of steel cables that fell all over the road. Troopers said no one was injured in the crash.