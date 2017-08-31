U of M Lambuth welcomes students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth Campus welcomed students this week.

Freshmen and transfers were welcomed by faculty and returning students Thursday morning. They talked about the upcoming year and all the things the students could get involved with.

Thursday’s welcome is part of their “Complete to Compete” program.

“Which really does engage them early to try to get them to stay focused, stay in school, be a full-time student and graduate on time,” Vice Provost Niles Reddick said.

After their meeting, they had a picnic lunch where students were able to sign up for clubs and get some free food.