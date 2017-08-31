UT Martin announces schedule changes for some branches

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has announced schedule changes for some UTM branches due to inclement weather.

The main campus in Martin remains open and operating on regular schedule for Thursday, Aug. 31,, according to a release from Bud Grimes with the UT Martin Office of University Relations.

The UT Martin Somerville Center has been closed Thursday, Aug. 31, because of the inclement weather threat.

Other UT Martin centers will close Thursday as follows:

•Jackson Center – Closes at 5 p.m.

•McNairy County/Selmer Center – Closes at 5 p.m.

•Parsons Center – Closes at 5 p.m.

•Ripley Center – Closes at 5 p.m.