Accident shuts down Highway 51 in Obion County

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A multiple vehicle accident Friday morning shut down Highway 51 in Obion County.

Obion County 911 said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 51 about a quarter of a mile south of Union City. Investigators said two semis hit head on.

Obion County 911 said traffic is shut down in both directions. Authorities encourage drivers to find a different route.

Authorities said the highway could possible be shut down until Noon.