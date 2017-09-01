Crockett County roads drying out after heavy rainfall

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Crockett County is recovering with clean up following last night’s storm.

“Flooded roads, schools closed, some trees down. They’re working on them now,” Crockett County EMA Director Joe Jones said.

The county is beginning to dry out after Thursday night’s storm. Several roads were still closed Friday morning.

“The counties working on the roads, the sheriff’s department is patrolling and we’re on standby right here,” Jones said.

State Route 152 had multiple spots still covered with water but did become passable late Friday morning.

The Crockett County EMA was prepared Thursday night if they had been needed.

“We were ready. We had about 20 people here yesterday, had two mobile commands, so we were ready,” Jones said. “Had all fire departments staged in the county, so we had plenty of help if we needed it.”

TDOT says now all they can do is wait for the water to recede before they can open the roads again.