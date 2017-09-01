Drying Out Over the Labor Day Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Friday

Clouds are gradually clearing out over West Tennessee as the center of what’s left of Harvey continues east of the Mid-South. Most West Tennessee ended up with between 1″ and 10″ of rain depending on where you were during the storms yesterday. Conditions should be perfect for viewing high school football games tonight but playing conditions will be a different story depending on how soaked the fields are.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight and when winds die down, temperatures will be able to reach the middle and upper 50s by the morning. This will lead to a nice and sunny weekend for West Tennessee but we could start out with patchy dense fog in the area, so keep an eye out for that if you’ll be heading out early in the morning.

High pressure will build into West Tennessee during the weekend but rain chances return next week and we’ve got our eyes on the tropics with more storms brewing. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com