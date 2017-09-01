Harvey Finally Moves Out

Weather Update:

Tropical Depression Harvey dumped heavy rain and produced heavy wind across West Tennessee all afternoon and evening across the region as expected. Rainfall rates generally were in the 2 to 5 inch range across the region. There were a few totals as high as 7 inches as well. The event also started with several tornado warnings along and south of I-40. Some unconfirmed reports of tornadoes were in Hardin Co, a viewer sent in a video of a possible tornado near Stantonville. You can view it on the video above. Overall today, we’ll call it gradually improving conditions for West Tennessee It will still be quite windy as the pressure difference between the High moving in and Harvey is still quite large. Expect windy conditions of 10-15 mph with gust still topping 25-30 mph. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in for Midday today with an updated forecast at 11:30 AM. Everyone have a great weekend.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

