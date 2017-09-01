Huge tree downs power lines in Bemis

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thankful to be alive — that’s how neighbors in one community are reacting after a massive tree comes toppling down in the middle of a storm.

Remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent a massive tree crashing down across Bemis Lane in Jackson.

“It was devastating. It was pretty scary for us right here,” Bemis resident David Trudeau said.

“Last night around 11 o’clock, I was waiting for the storm to come through, and I just heard the crackle and the snap of the trees happening,” resident Don Thyer said.

As darkness turns to light, neighbors are counting their blessings.

“The ground shook. That’s when this tree came down and I came outside, and that’s when the damage was starting to happen,” Thyer said.

“The trees were swaying really bad, and about 11:30 I heard a really bad boom and it shook the house,” Trudeau said.

“It was probably running about 50 mph wind last night and everything was whipping and blowing a lot,” resident Frank McKinnie said.

McKinnie says he was in bed with his wife and says he’s thankful it didn’t hit his house.

“I was looking for it to fall this way, because about three or four years ago it fell and hit the back end of my car,” McKinnie said.

In fact, it’s a tree he wanted cut before the storm hit.

“Somebody laid into him about cutting it down, but I guess the Lord knows best. It went on and went this way,” McKinnie said.

“All we have through here are big limbs and little houses. If one of these trees fell on a house, it would be a fatality I think,” Trudeau said.

Hurricanes are nothing new for Florida native Don Thyer.

“I’m used to the weather for that. I’ve been in the lines to collect water. I’ve been without power, boarded up my houses. Waiting for the storm to come through. The anticipation is why I stayed up last night,” Thyer said.

Residents say they are now counting their blessings.

“Thank God there are no fatalities I heard of. So I praise God for that,” Trudeau said.