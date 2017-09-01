Mary “Lois” Emerson Wilson

Mary “Lois” Emerson Wilson age 90 of Paris, Tennessee passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at the Henry County Medical Center. Her funeral service is scheduled 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 3, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Wimberley of Olive Branch United Methodist Church officiating. Pallbearers are Jimmy McClure, Dennis McClure, Tobe Spain, Jessie Wilson, Dale Robertson and Frank Wynn; Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Olive and Jimmy Emerson. Visitation will be held at McEvoy on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. and again on Sunday after 1:00 P.M. until service.

Mrs. Wilson was born on November 30, 1926 in Cottage Grove, Tennessee to the late Fleetwood Emerson and Cecil Olive Emerson. She married Gordon Emerson on February 9, 1952 and he preceded her in death on January 6, 1984.

Lois married Guy N. Wilson on January 20, 2001 and he survives in Paris. She is also survived by step daughter: Sherry (Dale) Robertson of Texas; step son: Larry (Connie) Wilson of Paris; step grandchildren: Kenny (Tabitha) Robertson, Jennifer (C.D.) Rhoton, and Amanda Robertson, Amy (Tobe) Spain and Laurie Parrish; step great-grandchildren: Landon Spain; Kaitlyn, Fletcher, and Braden Robertson; Christian, Abby, Emma, and Eli Rhoton; cousins: Jim Olive, Jimmy and Cynthia Tubbs all three of Paris.

Mrs. Wilson is also preceded in death by her cousins: Thomas and Margaret Housden. She was a 1945 graduate of Cottage Grove High School. Lois soon moved to Michigan where she worked as a secretary at Wayne County General Hospital. She retired in that capacity in April of 1983 and moved back to Tennessee in 1985.