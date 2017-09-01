Mugshots : Madison County : 8/31/17 – 9/01/17

1/6 Stacey Edge False reports

2/6 Dixie Johnson Shoplifting

3/6 Elmer Sellers Public intoxication

4/6 Jonathan Dillon Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/6 Joseph McCaine Failure to appear

6/6 Valorie White Reckless endangerment











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/31/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/01/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.