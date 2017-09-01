Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Stephanie Coffman

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Dr. Stephanie Coffman is the principal at South Haven Elementary School.

“We have really special students, some of the most big-hearted kids you’ll ever meet in your life,” she said. “Wonderful faculty and a great community.”

Coffman grew up in Henderson County. She earned her undergraduate, master’s and doctorate degrees from Freed-Hardeman University.

Coffman said she decided to become an educator because of the students. “I’ve always enjoyed school,” she said. “I enjoyed being a student myself and it was just a natural fit.”

Coffman started in education in 2000. She taught in the classroom 13 years before becoming an assistant principal, then eventually took over as principal at South Haven Elementary School about five years ago.

“I love being in the school system and working with the students, working with the faculty,” she said.

Coffman said her favorite thing about being an educator is not knowing what you are going to get from day to day. “There’s always something new, something exciting, and being around students every day, it just makes it a lot of fun,” she said.

Coffman is also one of nine candidates in the running for 2017-2018 Tennessee Principal of the Year.

Coffman will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

