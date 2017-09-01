Tree falls, knocks out power, blocks road in Crockett County

ALAMO, Tenn. — A tree fell in Crockett County Thursday night, knocking out power and blocking a road. But neighbors say because of where they live it’s taking longer than expected to be fixed.

“I thank God that it didn’t fall directly on the house,” Rodney Mitchell said. “So I called the city to come out and everything. They came out and looked at the tree and said it would be this [Friday] morning before they could do anything.”

And twelve hours later, Rodney says still no one had been out to start cleanup. He called both the city and the electric company and says no one has made a move yet. He has lived in this community for more than 40 years and has seen this happen before.

The Crockett County EMA Director says they do have people out starting the cleanup process but that it will take time and could take a few days before things are back to normal.